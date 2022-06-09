CHEAT SHEET
Brad Raffensperger in Talks to Testify in Public at Jan. 6 Committee: Report
After refusing to give in to pressure from Donald Trump in the wake of the 2020 election, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is now in talks to testify at the Jan. 6 committee, according to Politico. As Georgia’s top election official, Raffensperger refused to help Trump “find” the votes the then-president asked for during a phone call between the pair on Jan. 2, 2021. Raffensperger, who defeated a Trump-backed rival in a primary campaign last month, instead chose to defend the integrity of his state’s electoral process. His appearance at the panel would likely be bolstered by testimony from other election officials who have spoken of threats and pressure they faced to support Trump’s baseless claim of fraudulent voting.