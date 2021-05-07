Pennsylvania DA Pleads Guilty to Coercing Clients Into Sex
DONE DEAL
After pleading guilty Friday to charges of intimidation, promoting prostitution, and obstruction of justice for pressuring women into trading sex for legal services while he was still a private attorney, Bradford County District Attorney Chad Salsman will resign from office, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced. The accusations against Salsman, a Republican, involved five women, some of whom were involved with sexual assault and child custody cases. After becoming Bradford DA in 2020, Salsman subsequently attempted to obstruct a grand jury investigation into his past actions, he admitted in today’s plea deal. “Despite Mr. Salsman’s efforts to interfere in the investigation and his claims that the Grand Jury was politically motivated, today he is taking responsibility for his actions,” Shapiro said in a statement. Salsman’s sentencing is set for July 9.