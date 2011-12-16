Bradley Manning to Appear in Court

CHEAT SHEET
Pfc. Bradley Manning, the Army intelligence analyst accused of leaking classified materials to WikiLeaks, will make his first court appearance Friday. He faces charges including aiding the enemy, which could carry a sentence of life imprisonment. The pre-trial hearings begin one day before Manning’s 24th birthday and could run through Dec. 23. His supporters are expected to protest on his behalf, and Pentagon Papers whistleblower Daniel Ellsberg is expected to address them Saturday.