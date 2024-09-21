Former Child Star Slammed for ‘Disgusting’ Comment About Daughters
Former child star Brandon “Bug” Hall, who shot to fame as Alfalfa in The Little Rascals movie, has been slammed on social media after welcoming the birth of his first son after having four daughters with his wife, Jill. “I have an heir!” he wrote. “Mark Athanasius Chad Anthony Hall-Barnett of the Holy Cross was born at 4am, weighing in at 9.5 lbs. Mama and baby are both doing great. My bride’s fifth delivery, third all natural. Athanasius Contra Mundum.” After he was criticized for using the term “heir”, which would accurately refer to his eldest daughter, he wrote “I said heir, not dishwasher.” Social media users described his comments as “disgusting” and “toxic.” Hall’s profile states that he’s the “patriarch to five ladies” and he has a history of anti-gay, anti-trans and men’s rights-related posts.