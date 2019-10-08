CHEAT SHEET
HORRIBLE
Cyberstalker Found Guilty of Threatening Families of Parkland Shooting Victims
A Florida jury convicted a 22-year-old California man who used multiple Instagram accounts to cyberstalk and threaten the families of Parkland shooting victims. After a six-day trial, The Sun-Sentinel reports that Brandon Michael Fleury was found guilty of one count of transmitting a kidnap threat and three counts of cyberstalking. He reportedly faces up to four years and eight months in prison, and he is slated to be sentenced on Dec. 2. A criminal complaint against Fleury stated that he would contact relatives of the Parkland shooting victims with Instagram handles named after and inspired by gunman Nikolas Cruz. “With the power of my AR-15, you all die,” he allegedly wrote from an account with a “the.douglas.shooter” username. “They had their whole lives ahead of then and I fucking stole it from them."