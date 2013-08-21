Brandy Plays Empty South Africa Stadium

CHEAT SHEET
If Brandy has a concert and no one shows up, did it really happen? Brandy was supposed to be the main draw at the Nelson Mandela Sport and Culture Day in Soweto, South Africa. But nobody told the crowd, so by the time the singer took the stage there were only about 40 people left in the 90,000-seat stadium. Tens of thousands watched the football and rugby matches during the day, but people began leaving the event once the musical acts went on. Only about 40 people were left to watch Brandy, who performed two songs and left. She didn’t even get a chance to play for a television audience—the country’s national television station ended its broadcast before Brandy began her performance.