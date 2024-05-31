Brangelina’s Daughter Shiloh Is Dropping Pitt From Her Name

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh marked her 18th birthday by petitioning a court to drop dad’s name from her own. The currently hyphenated nepo baby will officially be known as Shiloh Jolie once it’s approved, according to TMZ. The move comes as her movie-star parents are embroiled in a nasty lawsuit over a winery following their bitter divorce—a split that saw Jolie accuse Pitt of abuse. TMZ reports that several other of the warring stars’ children have stopped using his name—including 19-year-old Zahara, 22-year-old Maddox, and 15-year-old Vivian—but only Shiloh has taken the step of asking a court to make it legal. Shiloh, who often accompanies her mother on red carpets and overseas humanitarian trips, is a dancer—and Pitt has said her moves bring “a tear to the eye.” “It’s very beautiful,” he said in 2022. “I don’t know where she got it from. I’m Mr. Two-Left-Feet here.”
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- 4
- 5
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10