Braves Hero Otis Nixon Missing in Georgia

UPDATE: Woodstock Police announced later Monday morning that “Otis Nixon has been located and is safe. We appreciate the assistance from the public and media.”
Atlanta Braves hero Otis Nixon has gone missing in Woodstock, Georgia, and police have asked for the public's help in locating him. The 58-year-old retired outfielder, who was on the 1992 pennant-winning team, has struggled with drug addiction for many years. He hasn’t been seen since he left his home Saturday morning, when he was due to play a round of golf but never made it to his tee time, police said. Nixon was in the major leagues for 17 years, but he left the game in 1999 after his drug use and brushes with the law infringed on his career.