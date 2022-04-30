CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
‘Here’s Lucy’: Andy Cohen Reveals Daughter’s Birth Via Surrogate
MAZEL TOV
Bravo TV host Andy Cohen has surprised fans by announcing the birth of his second child, a daughter named Lucy Eve. The 53-year-old shared an image of himself holding his new baby on Instagram. “HERE’S LUCY!!!!! Meet my daughter, Lucy Eve Cohen! She’s 8 pounds 13 oz and was born at 5:13 pm in New York City!!!” In February 2019, Andy welcomed his first child—a son named Benjamin, now three—via surrogate. “Her big brother can’t wait to meet her! Thank you to my rock star surrogate (ALL surrogates are rockstars, by the way) and everyone who helped make this miracle happen. I’m so happy,” Andy wrote. Celebrities including Anderson Cooper, Jon Mayer, Kelly Ripa and Sarah Jessica Parker congratulated their friend on Instagram.