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1

Brawl Erupts at Community College Graduation Ceremony

PUNCH LINE
Olivia Ralph 

Breaking News Reporter

Published 05.23.26 10:32PM EDT 
A graduation ceremony in Connecticut briefly ground to a halt after a crowd fight led to arrests.
A graduation ceremony in Connecticut briefly ground to a halt after a crowd fight led to arrests. WTNH

Police were forced to intervene at a community college graduation after a fight between two families erupted in the crowd. The melee unfolded on Thursday during a graduation ceremony at Gateway Community College in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Officers were called to the venue around 6:15 p.m. and had to move in to separate those involved as the confrontation escalated. One parent at the ceremony blasted the venue’s security response, telling local news they were “appalled” by how slowly staff reacted. “It just seems unbelievable that an arena that size would not have a protocol and security with all eyes on the situation,” the parent said. Authorities said three women were charged—two with assault of a public safety officer and second-degree breach of peace, while a third was charged with breach of peace. School officials said diploma presentations were briefly paused while officers restored order. The chaos came the same day a kindergarten graduation in Ohio was also derailed by a parents’ brawl, making it an unusually turbulent week for commencement season.

Read it at WTNH

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2
Details Leak of On-Set Feud That Cost Oscar Nominee His Job
MOB RULES
Tamilore Oshikanlu 

Breaking News Intern

Published 05.23.26 4:04PM EDT 
Tom Hardy
Tom Hardy attends the premiere of the TV series "MobLand" in London, Britain, March 27, 2025. REUTERS/Isabel Infantes Isabel Infantes/REUTERS

Tom Hardy has reportedly been booted from MobLand after angering one of his co-stars with rude behavior. According to Puck News, Hardy will not return for the show’s third season following mounting clashes with cast members and producers. Sources close to the production claimed Hardy, 48, grew increasingly frustrated as the series shifted its focus toward co-stars Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan. The report also alleged Hardy’s behavior on set became so difficult that producer Jez Butterworth threatened to quit the project himself. The firing comes after The Daily Mail reported on the friction between Hardy and Mirren during filming, with one source accusing the actor of “swagger[ing] around like he’s the king.” Another insider claimed Mirren became irritated by Hardy allegedly playing games on his phone instead of preparing for scenes. Hardy has previously faced scrutiny over on-set clashes, most notably during the filming of Mad Max: Fury Road, when the actor got caught in a screaming match with his co-star Charlize Theron over Hardy’s chronic lateness to set.

Read it at The Daily Mail

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Score $100 Off Ozlo’s Side Sleeper-Friendly Sleepbuds This Week
DREAMY DEALS
Scouted Staff
Published 05.20.26 4:19PM EDT 
A man wearing Ozlo Sleepbuds asleep in a bed next to a woman reading a book
Ozlo Sleepbuds

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Whether your sleep partner is a chronic snorer or you simply need to listen to a podcast or an audiobook to fall asleep, Ozlo’s viral Sleepbuds are here to help. Developed by former Bose engineers, Ozlo Sleepbuds are a science-backed wearable engineered to help you fall asleep faster and stay asleep longerall without disturbing your partner who has an earlier bedtime than you. Unlike standard earplugs and most sleep devices that simply block out background noise, Ozlo’s innovative Sleepbuds use biometric sleep-sensing technology to detect when you’ve drifted off and automatically switch your podcast, audiobook, or music to a calming sleepscape.

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3
Coal Mine Disaster Leaves 90 Dead
BRUTAL
Wiktoria Gucia 

Reporter

Published 05.23.26 9:57AM EDT 
Rescuers work at the site following a gas explosion at Liushenyu coal mine in Qinyuan county, Shanxi province, China May 23, 2026. cnsphoto via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. CHINA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN CHINA TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Rescuers work at the site following a gas explosion at Liushenyu coal mine in Qinyuan county, Shanxi province, China May 23, 2026. cnsphoto via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. CHINA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN CHINA TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY cnsphoto/via REUTERS

Ninety people are dead after a coal mine gas explosion in China’s northern Shanxi province. According to Xinhua News Agency, the explosion occurred on Friday evening while around 247 workers were on duty. The Associated Press reported that more than 120 people were hospitalized, 90 people died, and nine remained unaccounted for as of Saturday afternoon. Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for a thorough investigation into the explosion and a rescue mission for the missing workers following the incident. “I smelled sulphur, the same smell you get from blasting. I shouted at people to run. As we were running, I could see people collapsing from the fumes. Then I blacked out too,” one of the hospitalized miners, Wang Yong, told state broadcaster CCTV. The broadcaster also said, according to the AP, that discrepancies between the mine’s blueprints and its actual structure complicated the rescue operation. Some members of the mine’s management team have reportedly been detained, according to the BBC. The outlet also noted that the Liushenyu Coal Mine, where the explosion occurred, was listed as having “severe safety hazards” by the Chinese National Mine Safety Administration in 2024 and received further administrative penalties for safety issues the following year.

Read it at The Associated Press

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4
YouTuber Announces Tragic Death of Son, 14
CRUSHING LOSS
Mary Papenfuss 

Reporter

Updated 05.23.26 5:23AM EDT 
Published 05.23.26 5:21AM EDT 
Isaac Daniel Coleman
Isaac Daniel Coleman Daniel Coleman Instagram/Instagram

YouTube’s Danny Go! kids’ show creator Daniel Coleman is mourning the death of his 14-year-old son following a wrenching battle with cancer. “Isaac Daniel Coleman 10/3/11 – 5/21/26,” Coleman wrote on Instagram. “Oh my sweet boy. There’s so much I want to say, but I don’t know how yet. I already miss you so much, and the pain in my heart is far more than I can process,” he revealed. But looking through “thousands” of videos and photos, “I’m also filled with tremendous pride,” he added. “Your 14 years were full of so many challenges, but you met them all with such grit … and you somehow kept your trademark joy in spite of it all. You truly had a spark like no other, Isaac! Being your dad was the honor of a lifetime. Rest peacefully, son." Coleman shares Isaac and 8-year-old Levi with his wife, Mindy Coleman. He revealed late last year that Isaac was suffering from mouth cancer, and entered end-of-life hospice care last month. Coleman’s YouTube kids channel, launched in 2021, has more than 4.5M subscribers. The program debuted on Netflix in April.

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Partner update

Discover the Brand On a Mission to Make the Most Comfortable Hoodie Ever Made
SOFT SPOT
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Published 05.23.26 12:06AM EDT 
Model wearing a blue Airplane Mode Travel Hoodie by Comfrt in front of airplane windows
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Comfrt is a premium attire brand that is out to create the most comfortable hoodie ever made. Each of its pieces is crafted from an ultra-soft, slightly weighted combed cotton designed to keep you cozy, calm, and grounded. For everyday use, the original Comfrt hoodie is a clean, elevated option with a slightly oversized, unisex fit that looks genuinely good on anyone. Plus, it comes in a variety of colors to match your personal style.

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Of course, a brand named Comfrt would be doing a disservice to us all if they didn’t make blankets too. The brand’s flagship Dreamer Blanket extends its signature cloud-soft feel at home to help you relax in total comfort.

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For a limited time, Comfrt is offering up to 70% off sitewide, so there’s no better time to find your new favorite—your fully-rested future self will thank you.

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5
1980s Hip-Hop Legend Dead at 59
RAP ON
Mary Papenfuss 

Reporter

Updated 05.23.26 4:20AM EDT 
Published 05.22.26 9:13PM EDT 
Heartfelt message on Rob Base's Instagram account announces his death after cancer battle.
Heartfelt message on Rob Base's Instagram account announces his death after cancer battle. robbasemusic and robginyard_jr/robbasemusic and robginyard_jr/Instagram

Hip-hop pioneer Rob Base died Friday, four days after his 59th birthday. “We share the heartbreaking news that hip-hop legend Rob Base passed away peacefully, surrounded by family,” said a statement on his Instagram account. “Rob’s music, energy, and legacy helped shape a generation and brought joy to millions around the world. Beyond the stage, he was a loving father, family man, friend, and creative force whose impact will never be forgotten,” the tribute added. “Thank you for the music, the memories, and the moments that became the soundtrack to our lives.” The Harlem-born rapper, whose real name was Robert Ginyard, was half of the iconic hip-hop duo with DJ E-Z Rock (Rodney “Skip” Bryce), who became pals in fifth grade. The pair paved a path mixing hip-hop and house music, and taking it mainstream. Their best-known song was the smash 1988 hit “It Takes Two,” which has since been honored by Snoop Dogg in his “I Wanna Rock” and The Black Eyed Peas in “Rock That Body.” Base continued to perform after E-Z’s death in 2014, and performed on the I Love the ’90s Tour with fellow rap icons Vanilla Ice and Young MC.

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6
Millions of Canadians to Vote on Whether to Split From Canada
O CANADA?
Olivia Ralph 

Breaking News Reporter

Published 05.23.26 2:54AM EDT 
SHERWOOD PARK, CANADA MARCH 18: A member of the public wears the 'Make Alberta Great Again' hat during the event Help Us Make Sovereignty for Alberta Happen, organized by the Alberta Prosperity Project in Sherwood Park, Strathcona County, Alberta, Canada, on March 16, 2025. (Photo by Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
A 'Make Alberta Great Again' hat during the event Help Us Make Sovereignty for Alberta Happen, organized by the Alberta Prosperity Project in March last year. NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Canada is facing its biggest test of national unity in decades after Alberta announced a vote that could reignite the country’s separatist battles. Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said that voters in the oil-rich province will head to the polls on Oct. 19 to decide whether the government should move toward a future referendum on separation. The move follows months of pressure from separatist groups who argue that Alberta has long been overlooked by decision-makers in Ottawa and constrained by federal policies, particularly around the province’s powerful oil and gas industry. Still, Smith said she personally opposes leaving Canada. “That is how I would vote on separation in a provincial referendum,” she said during a televised address on Thursday. The debate carries echoes of past national fractures. The 1995 Quebec referendum came within a whisker of splitting the country, with the “No” side prevailing by less than two percentage points. Even if Albertans eventually back separation, any path out of Canada would likely be long and legally fraught. Prime Minister Mark Carney has already warned that any breakaway effort would face significant legal hurdles.

Read it at BBC News

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7
Brawling Parents Derail Kindergarten Graduation
SCHOOLYARD SCRAP
Olivia Ralph 

Breaking News Reporter

Published 05.22.26 6:44PM EDT 
A local TV news package shows a brawl amongst parents in a school gym.
A kindergarten graduation in Toledo, Ohio descended into chaos after a dispute over seating allegedly spiraled into a violent brawl. WGTV

A kindergarten graduation in Ohio descended into chaos after a dispute over seating allegedly spiraled into a violent brawl. Parents at the Queen of Apostles School in Toledo had gathered for the ceremony, where tensions erupted before it even began. Parent Craig Mays told local station WGTV the children were downstairs rehearsing while adults argued over chairs after one family began rearranging seating, blocking his child’s mother’s view. He said insults quickly escalated into violence. Police said a woman was arrested and charged with felonious assault after allegedly grabbing another woman by the hair and striking her head against a chair. The victim reportedly required stitches. Mays claimed the situation quickly snowballed. “I literally don’t remember anything,” he told the station, saying he was “sucker punched” before being knocked to the ground and repeatedly punched and kicked. School leaders called 911 and shut down the ceremony entirely. Mays, himself a kindergarten teacher, said the outcome was heartbreaking. “I couldn’t watch my daughter graduate today,” he said.

Read it at WGTV

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8
‘Hocus Pocus’ Actress Comes Out as Bisexual
NOW AND THEN
Tamilore Oshikanlu 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 05.22.26 4:26PM EDT 
Published 05.22.26 4:25PM EDT 
Thora Birch
Cast member Thora Birch poses during a photocall for the film "The Chronology of Water" in competition for the category Un Certain Regard at the 78th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 16, 2025. REUTERS/Manon Cruz Manon Cruz/REUTERS

Thora Birch casually came out as bisexual while celebrating one of West Hollywood’s most iconic LGBTQ hotspots. The former child star made the revelation on Wednesday during the 35th-anniversary celebration of The Abbey, while speaking with Us Weekly. Growing up in West Hollywood, Thora Birch, 44, was already deeply tied to The Abbey long before Wednesday night’s celebration. A representative for the actress told Us Weekly the historic gay bar had “always felt like home” to Birch. “As a hometown girl, I’m always here to show my support for the community, which shaped so much of who I am and my identity as well, being a bi person,” Birch said at the event. Birch—who has been married to film producer Michael Benton Adler since 2018—also encouraged people to lean on their communities during difficult political moments. “Find your community where you can, and stand with them and stick with them,” she said. The actress also teased the possibility of revisiting some of her most beloved roles, including Dani from Hocus Pocus and Enid from Ghost World, though she admitted part of her enjoys leaving the characters frozen in time.

Read it at US Weekly

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Thanks to Adam & Eve, The Hottest Memorial Day Destination Is Your Bedroom
STAY IN
Scouted Staff
Published 05.21.26 3:57PM EDT 
Adam & Eve Sex Toy Sale
skynesher/Getty Images

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Not every holiday weekend needs a destination. Sometimes the most indulgent thing you can do is spend a few well-deserved evenings exactly where you are, alone or with someone you love. The checklist is simple: candles, wine, and a little something to spice things up. Adam & Eve—a longtime trusted destination in the sexual wellness space is here to help you kick off summer with a sizzle. This Memorial Day, the sexual wellness e-tailer is offering 45 percent off two items (plus free, discreet shipping) with the code DOUBLE45 at checkout. Scroll through below to check out some of our editors’ favorite finds.

Monogamy A Hot Affair With Your Partner Game
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We-Vibe Jive 2 App Enabled Couples Vibrator
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9
Harry Styles Reveals Odd Song He Lost His Virginity to
FOOT IN MOUTH
Tamilore Oshikanlu 

Breaking News Intern

Published 05.22.26 5:05PM EDT 
Harry Styles
FILE PHOTO: Harry Styles poses on the red carpet during for the BRIT Awards at the Co-op Live Arena, in Manchester, Britain, February 28, 2026. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja/File Photo Temilade Adelaja/REUTERS

Harry Styles made a wildly candid confession while honoring Radiohead at the Ivor Novello Awards on Thursday. The former One Direction star was presenting frontman Thom Yorke with the Academy Fellowship award when he stunned the crowd by declaring he lost his virginity to the band’s 1996 song “Talk Show Host.” But Styles, 32, quickly realized the statement needed a little editing. “I lost my virginity to the intro of ‘Talk Show Host,’” he clarified, stating it wasn’t the entirety of the band’s four-minute-and-42-second song but only the 10-second opening instrumental. Styles also reflected on discovering Radiohead while growing up, recalling how he absorbed the band’s music through the floorboards from his older sister’s bedroom while doing homework downstairs. He credited his uncle Michael with introducing the family to the group’s catalog, which makes sense given “Talk Show Host” was released when Styles was only two years old. The “As It Was” singer said he “found them again at parties [and] in treasured moments alone.” The singer, who has been linked to multiple high-profile stars, including Kendall Jenner, Taylor Swift, and Nicole Scherzinger, is now reportedly engaged to Zoë Kravitz, 37, after a nine-month romance, according to Page Six.

Read it at The Sun

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10
Cops Believe Missing ‘Virgin River’ Actor Has Been Murdered
MURDER IN A SMALL TOWN
Tamilore Oshikanlu 

Breaking News Intern

Published 05.22.26 3:26PM EDT 
Squamish RCMP
Squamish RCMP Squamish RCMP

The disappearance of Stewart McLean has taken a grim turn after Canadian authorities escalated the case into a homicide investigation. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police announced the development Thursday, just days after asking the public for help locating the 45-year-old actor, who was last seen on May 15 at his home in Lions Bay, British Columbia. The search was initially led by Lions Bay Search and Rescue before the case was handed over to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team. “Squamish RCMP initiated an investigation and, through investigative efforts, uncovered evidence that led investigators to believe Mr. McLean was the victim of a homicide,” officials said in a press release. Authorities said the RCMP, IHIT, and the Integrated Forensic Identification Service are now working together as the investigation intensifies. The actor frequently worked in the Vancouver production scene, roughly 45 minutes away from where he was last seen before his disappearance. McLean was best known for appearances in Virgin River, Arrow, Murder in a Small Town, and Happy Face.

Read it at Hollywood Reporter

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