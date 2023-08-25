Bray Wyatt, 3-Time WWE World Champion, Dies ‘Unexpectedly’ at 36

Bray Wyatt, a third-generation professional wrestler who rose to become a WWE superstar and unhinged heel beloved by arenas around the world, has died. He was 36.

Paul “Triple H” Levesque, the promotion’s chief content officer, announced Wyatt’s death on Thursday. “Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda–also known as Bray Wyatt–unexpectedly passed earlier today,” he tweeted.

“Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their privacy at this time.”

A cause of death was not immediately shared.

Born Windham Lawrence Rotunda in 1987, Wyatt was following in the footsteps of the men before him—including his father, Mike Rotunda, a wrestler whose character was an IRS auditor—when he dropped out of college to pursue wrestling full time.

After a year of wrestling on the indie circuit in Florida, he was called up to NXT, WWE’s developmental roster, where he worked under the name “Husky Harris.” He debuted on the WWE’s main roster in 2010 as Harris, then bounced back to NXT to develop a persona. Bray Wyatt debuted on the main roster in 2013—with a vengeance.

The leader of the eerie, backwoods-dwelling Wyatt Family, Wyatt was a shaggy, deranged cult leader who feuded with the best of them—including famed Superstars like John Cena and CM Punk—and claimed three world championships.

In 2019, Wyatt introduced a new side of his character to audiences: The Fiend, a nightmarish Krueger-like clown capable of manipulating another wrestler’s reality.

Released from WWE in 2021, the last time he appeared in a one-off event for the promotion was last October. At that month’s Extreme Rules, Wyatt—now claiming he had divested himself of The Fiend—gave an emotional promo to the crowd. “I just wanted to say thank you. You all saved my life,” he said. “Every time I tried to run away, you found me.”

Dwayne Johnson was one of the many wrestling legends who paid homage to Wyatt on Thursday night. “I’m heartbroken over the news of Bray Wyatt’s passing. Always had tremendous respect and love for him and the Rotunda family,” he tweeted. “Loved his presence, promos, in ring work and connection with @wwe universe.”

“Very unique, cool and rare character, which is hard to create in our crazy world of pro wrestling. Still processing losing the goat, Terry Funk yesterday and now Bray today.”