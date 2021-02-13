Brayden Smith, Last ‘Jeopardy!’ Champ With Alex Trebek, Dies at 24
R.I.P.
Brayden Smith, the last person to win “Jeopardy!” with longtime host Alex Trebek, has died. He was 24. The cause of death is unknown, and he died at his home in Las Vegas. His mother Debbie wrote on Twitter, “We are heartbroken to share that our dear Brayden Smith recently passed away unexpectedly. We are so grateful that Brayden was able to live out his dream on @jeopardy.” The show responded, “The Jeopardy! family is heartbroken by the tragic loss of Brayden Smith. He was kind, funny and absolutely brilliant. Our deepest condolences go out to Brayden’s family. He will be missed.” Smith won five games in a row in a series of episodes filmed in October just before Trebek himself died of pancreatic cancer. Smith’s winnings totaled more than $115,000. He had qualified to compete on the Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions.