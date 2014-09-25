CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Brazil Releases Thousands of Mosquitos

    GROSS

    Nelson Almeida / Getty

    Yes, you read that right. Brazil is intentionally releasing thousands of mosquitoes on its population. It turns out that these “good” mosquitoes have a bacteria that suppresses dengue fever. The government believes the mosquitoes will breed and multiply, hopefully becoming a majority of the population—which will therefore reduce the disease’s prevalence. The bacteria, Wolbachia, can’t be introduced to humans. A total of 10,000 mosquitoes will be released each month for four months just north of Rio.

    Read it at BBC