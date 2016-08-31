Brazil Senate Votes to Remove President Dilma Rousseff

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Brazil’s senate on Wednesday voted 61-20 to impeach embattled President Dilma Rousseff, who was accused of illegal federal budget manipulation in violation of the country’s constitution. An impeachment in Brazil requires two-thirds of the 81 senators, or 54, to vote in favor of removal from office. Rousseff has proclaimed her innocence and has testified in her own defense, but was suspended from office, during which time her conservative vice president, Michel Temer, served as acting president. Several hours later, Temer was sworn in as president, inheriting a country in turmoil shortly after it hosted the expensive and controversy-riddled 2016 Rio Olympic Games.