Brazil Sentences 8 for Rio Olympic Terror Plot

Eight Brazilian nationals accused of promoting the Islamic State terror group were sentenced to lengthy prison terms Thursday for plotting attacks during last year’s Rio Olympics. The men were arrested just before the Games after the FBI tipped off Brazilian authorities, saying the men were trying to get weapons and had been sharing bomb-making videos online. The man described as the group’s ringleader, Leonid El Kadre de Melo, was sentenced to 15 years behind bars, while the other members were jailed for between five and six years. Brazilian authorities said that while the men were not ISIS members, they had tried to get in touch with the terrorist group and pledged allegiance to it online. All of the men have promised to appeal the charges.
