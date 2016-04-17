Brazil Votes to Impeach Dilma Rousseff

Brazil’s lower house of congress voted impeach President Dilma Rousseff late Sunday, sending the decision to its senate, where she is expected to face a trial. The lower Chamber of Deputies voted the necessary two-thirds of support, or 342 of the 513 votes, to impeach Rousseff. The embattled president is accused of illegally using money from state-owned banks to mask a budget deficit. She has denied any wrongdoing. Jose Guimarães, the leader of the Workers party in the lower house, conceded defeat with more than 80 votes still to be counted. “The fight is now in the courts, the street, and the senate,” he said. If the senate agrees to consider the motion, which is likely, Rousseff will be required to step aside for 180 days and her Workers party will be tentatively replaced by a center-right administration led by Vice President Michel Temer.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- 4
- 5
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10