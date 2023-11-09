Brazilian Influencer Dies After Knee Liposuction Goes Awry
‘TORN APART’
A 29-year-old Brazilian social media influencer and reality TV star died Tuesday, a day after getting a liposuction procedure on her knee from a private surgeon and anesthesiologist at Hospital São Luiz. The hospital said that Luana Andrade experienced a “respiratory event” and went into cardiac arrest just two hours after the operation. Surgeons found that she had massive thrombosis, caused when blood clots block veins or arteries. According to the New York Post, Andrade’s death was ruled as a pulmonary embolism, an arterial blockage that occurred after a clot broke off from veins in her leg and flowed up to her lungs. “I am torn apart and living my biggest nightmare,” Andrade’s boyfriend, João Hadad wrote. “A piece of me is gone. It is with great regret and a lot of pain in my heart that I say goodbye to my Luana, my princess.” Globo 1 reported that Brazilian soccer star Neymar also mourned Andrade’s death, writing, “My condolences to the whole family, may God welcome Luana with open arms.” The New York Post said that Andrade’s wake took place on Wednesday at the Valle dos Reis cemetery.