    Brazil's Ex-President Lula Convicted of Corruption

    OIL KICKBACKS

    Ueslei Marcelino/Reuters

    Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was convicted of corruption on Wednesday and sentenced to nine-and-a-half years in prison, Reuters reported. He will remain free while his lawyers appeal the decision. Lula was found guilty of accepting 3.7 million reais ($1.2 million) worth of bribes from engineering firm OAS SA. Prosecutors said the company spent the money refurbishing a beach apartment for Lula in return for his help winning contracts with state oil company Petroleo Brasileiro. The former president still faces four more trials for other corruption charges.

