Brazil’s Justice Minister Quits, Accuses President Bolsonaro of Misconduct
Brazilian Justice Minister Sergio Moro delivered a fiery resignation speech on Friday, lashing out at President Jair Bolsonaro and accusing him of grave misconduct. Bolsonaro recently fired Brazil’s head of police, which Moro alleged was so he could replace him with someone who would grant access to confidential documents he could use against enemies. Moro’s allegations prompted Brazilian Attorney General Augusto Aras to suggest he might open an inquiry into the president, saying Moro’s accusations, if proven true, “would reveal the practice of illegal actions.” Bolsonaro, who has been widely criticized over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, denied any wrongdoing in a lengthy televised speech Friday evening.