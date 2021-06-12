Brazil’s President Hit With a $110 Fine for Not Wearing a Mask
JUST WEAR A MASK
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has been hit with a fine after he failed to wear a mask on Saturday while leading motorcyclists in Sao Paolo, the Associated Press reports. A fine in the amount of about $110 was issued for breaking the city’s mask mandate, the city’s press office said. The motorcyclists behind the president were also mostly maskless, and the president went on to falsely claim afterwards that masks were useless for those who had already been fully vaccinated. This is the second time Bolsonaro was fined for failing to mask up, following an incident in May where he did not do so while at a rally with supporters. Brazil has had over 480,000 COVID-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, and is the second worst-hit country after the United States. Less than 12 percent of the country’s population has been fully vaccinated, and Bolsonaro has faced extreme criticism for his handling of the crisis.