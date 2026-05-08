Brazil’s President Spotlights Trump’s Bruised Hands in New Pics

President Donald Trump’s makeup-covered hands were on full display in a post made by Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva after they met in Washington.

Lula shared four photos of him and Trump at the White House, including two of them shaking hands and another of them standing in the Oval Office, their hands visible.

Donald Trump, 79, met with Brazil’s Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, 80, on Thursday at the White House. Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva/X

Discoloration on Trump’s right hand was most prominent in a photo from the Oval Office that was shared by the 80-year-old Lula.

The discoloration on President Donald Trump’s right hand was most visible in a photo from inside his blinged-up Oval Office. Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva/X

Trump, who will become an octogenarian himself in June, caked makeup on his hands to hide apparent bruising earlier this week, too.

Both of Trump’s hands were lathered in mismatched concealer on Wednesday when he joined first lady Melania Trump in an event honoring military moms ahead of Mother’s Day.

The president's hands were caked in concealer at a White House event on Wednesday. Getty Images

The president has been nursing a bruise on his right hand for over a year. He has sported bruising on his left hand occasionally in MAGA 2.0—but the frequency has been increasing.

The White House has defended the bruises as the result of excessive handshaking.

Donald Trump with makeup covering his bruised hand on April 21, 2026. Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Getty

“The president is a man of the people and he meets more Americans and shakes their hands on a daily basis than any other president in history,” White House spokesperson Davis Ingle told the Daily Beast. “President Trump’s commitment is unwavering and he proves that every single day.”

The White House has also attributed the bruising on Trump’s hands to his high-dose aspirin regimen.

Bruised hands are not the only concerns swirling about Trump. His public displays of drowsiness, mental flubs, and swollen ankles have all raised questions about his health, too.

Trump and Lula were each smiling and laughing in the three photos in which both of their faces were visible. Their relationship has now always been so chummy, however.

President Donald Trump and Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva were all smiles in the photos shared by the Brazilian president. Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva/X

Trump has repeatedly expressed support for Lula’s top foe, former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro, who was convicted of planning a coup to remain in power. Trump meddled in the prosecution of Bolsonaro and imposed 50 percent tariffs on Brazilian goods to pressure Lula into dropping the charges.

Lula, considered left-wing, called the tariffs “offensive and unacceptable” and refused to back down. Bolsonaro was sentenced to 27 years in prison in September.