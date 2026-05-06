Trump, 79, Debuts Swollen Hands as Health Concerns Mount

President Donald Trump’s perpetually bruised hands made a fresh appearance at a White House event on Wednesday—and appeared swollen to boot.

Both of the 79-year-old president’s hands were lathered in mismatched concealer as he joined first lady Melania Trump in honoring military moms just ahead of Mother’s Day.

The president has been nursing a bruise on his right hand for at least a year. More recently, however, he has also been caking makeup on top of his left hand—supposedly the better of the two—further fueling concerns about the state of his health.

The president's hands were caked in concealer at a White House event on Wednesday. Getty Images

Photos from the event captured what appeared to be two different shades of concealer patching up Trump’s bruises, though neither one properly matched his skin tone. His hands also looked swollen.

When reached for comment, the White House said simply that Trump is “the sharpest, most accessible, and energetic president in American history,” while reverting to its trusty defense of the president’s bruised hands.

“The president is a man of the people and he meets more Americans and shakes their hands on a daily basis than any other president in history. President Trump’s commitment is unwavering and he proves that every single day,” White House spokesperson Davis Ingle said.

The White House previously attributed the bruising to frequent handshaking and the president's high-dose aspirin regimen. Getty Images

In the past, the White House has also attributed the bruising on Trump’s hands to his high-dose aspirin regimen.

Just last week, Trump’s “good” hand got the concealer treatment as he welcomed King Charles and Queen Camilla to Washington, D.C.

Trump’s concerning bruises, on top of his public displays of drowsiness, mental flubs, and swollen ankles, have all raised questions about his health.

The president nonetheless appeared to be in good spirits as he sang praises for the first lady at the early Mother’s Day celebration.

Trump appeared to be in good spirits at a Mother's Day event where he lavished praise on Melania. Getty Images

“She’s done an incredible job as first lady, and she’s an incredible mom. She has a little boy who’s quite tall,” he said, referring to their 19-year-old son Barron. “He’s great, and she takes great care of him. Thank you—great mom.”

Trump also went on a bizarre aside about his struggles with typing out Melania’s name, which he said often gets autocorrected. He said he had to bring in the big guns to help.

“Every time I wrote ‘Melania,’ it would word-correct to ‘Melody.’ Sometimes I wouldn’t proofread it, and I would get absolutely decimated,” he said. “They said, ‘He didn’t know the name of his wife!’ I said, ‘What the hell is wrong with this machine?’ You know who corrected it? The military. I said, ‘Come here, you gotta correct this. You’re killing me.’”