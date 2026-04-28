Trump, 79, Slathers Makeup on ‘Good’ Hand to Meet Royalty

President Donald Trump, 79, made sure to look his best for his meeting with the King and Queen of the United Kingdom, even applying makeup to his “good” hand for the special occasion.

Trump was spotted with makeup on both hands on Monday as he welcomed King Charles III and Queen Camilla to the White House for tea and a beehive tour ahead of the royals’ garden party at the British ambassador’s D.C. residence.

Trump's wrinkled left hand showed significant discoloration, partially covered by beige makeup. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

The president’s often bruised right hand, which the White House commonly attributes to the president’s high-dosage aspirin usage and “frequent handshaking,” bore its typical sheen of foundation on Monday.

Trump's deeply discolored right hand featured a bright splotch of makeup on Monday. Suzanne Plunkett/REUTERS

But the president’s non-dominant left hand, his “good” hand, got the concealer treatment as well.

The president's non-shaking hand also appeared discolored on Monday. Suzanne Plunkett/REUTERS

The White House did not immediately return the Daily Beast’s request for comment on the president’s concealer-covered left hand.

The last time the near-octogenarian president’s left hand was visibly bruised was during a marathon day of public events at the White House on March 16.

The bruising could be seen directly below his knuckles. ANNABELLE GORDON/Annabelle Gordon/AFP via Getty Images

Trump’s left hand prominently featured a brown blemish just below his index finger as he met with Kennedy Center board members for lunch, as well as at an executive order signing later in the afternoon.

Two weeks prior to that, the president’s surprise neck rash stole the show while his bruised left hand went under the radar during a Medal of Honor ceremony at the White House on March 2.

Trump's "good" hand looked particularly haggard during the Medal of Honor ceremony. Anadolu/Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images

In January, after the president showed severe bruising on his left hand during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Trump explained his hand contusions by saying, “I clipped them on a table.”

The bruises do not appear as much on Donald Trump's left hand as on his right. Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images

However, bruises on both of the commander-in-chief’s hands seem to keep popping up every week.

In January, Trump told the Wall Street Journal that the bruising is due to his aspirin regimen, which is four times the doctor-recommended dosage.

It’s “good for thinning out the blood, and I don’t want thick blood pouring through my heart,” he told the Rupert Murdoch-owned newspaper.

The Daily Beast has extensively chronicled the president’s laundry list of ailments, which include his swollen cankles, his bouts of confusion, his surprise neck rash, and his public sleeping fits, aside from his bruised hands.