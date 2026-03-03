Politics

Trump’s Neck Rash Distracts From New Bruise on ‘Good’ Hand

RED HERRING

The president skipped the cosmetics this time.

Vic Verbalaitis
Vic Verbalaitis 

Night Breaking News Reporter

Donald Trump and his hand bruise.
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty

While President Donald Trump’s new neck rash raised alarm on Monday, a new bruise on his “good” hand slipped through the cracks.

Trump, 79, was photographed from all angles during a Medal of Honor ceremony at the White House on Monday, and while many photos focused on the scabbed rash behind his right ear, some pictures captured a glimpse at the bruising on his left hand.

Donald Trump
On Monday, Trump's left hand was prominently discolored. Anadolu/Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images
Donald Trump
Trump's left hand looked particularly haggard on Monday. Anadolu/Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images

The blemishing was clear as day as Trump, the oldest person to assume the presidency, presented retired Army Command Sgt. Major Terry P. Richardson with the Medal of Honor.

Donald Trump and Sgt. Mgr. Terry P. Richardson
Trump's hand looked discolored as he awarded the Medal of Honor. Andrew Harnik/Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
Donald Trump and Sgt. Major Terry P. Richardson
A dark spot is visible on Trump's left hand during the ceremony. SAUL LOEB/Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

The president’s right hand, which he usually tries to keep out of clear view, is often slathered in foundation to hide the bruising that the White House commonly attributes to “frequent handshaking.”

However, Trump’s left hand on Monday featured none of the beige sheen typically applied to distract from the odd discoloration.

Trump first showed severe bruising on his left hand—his “good hand”—during January’s World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. “I clipped them on a table,” he explained.

The bruises do not appear as much on Donald Trump's left hand as on his right.
The bruises do not appear as frequently on Donald Trump's left hand as on his right. Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images

He has also defended his discolored hands by blaming them on his aspirin use. The president has said he takes a higher daily dose of the anti-inflammatory drug than what doctors recommend because he doesn’t want “thick blood” flowing through his heart.

Regarding the president’s new red neck rash, Trump’s physician, Dr. Sean Barbabella, earlier told the Daily Beast in a statement: “President Trump is using a very common cream on the right side of his neck, which is a preventative skin treatment, prescribed by the White House Doctor.”

“The President is using this treatment for one week, and the redness is expected to last for a few weeks,” Barbabella, who is the White House Doctor, added.

President Donald Trump looks on during a Medal of Honor ceremony in the East Room of the White House on March 2, 2026, in Washington, DC. President Trump awarded the Medal of Honor to retired Army Command Sgt. Major Terry P. Richardson, who served in the Vietnam War, posthumously to Army Master Sgt. Roderick W. Edmonds, who served in World War II, and posthumously to Staff Sgt. Michael Ollis, who died in combat in Afghanistan in 2013.
President Donald Trump debuted a nasty neck rash on Monday. Saul Loeb/Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 02: U.S. President Donald Trump arrives for a Medal of Honor Ceremony in the East Room of the White House on March 02, 2026 in Washington, DC. Trump awarded three soldiers the highest military decoration; Master Sgt. Roddie Edmonds, who died in 1985, for shielding Jewish prisoners from Nazi guards during World War II; then-Staff Sgt. Terry Richardson for saving 85 lives of fellow soldiers during the Vietnam War; and Staff Sgt. Michael Ollis who died in the Afghanistan War when he shielded another soldier from a suicide bomber. (Photo by
Trump's neck rash was visible at a Medal of Honor Ceremony at the White House. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

It’s unclear what the “preventative skin treatment” is intended to prevent, and whether it’s effectively treating a condition that has yet to be disclosed to the American public. The administration has frequently touted itself as the “most transparent” in American history.

The redness on Trump’s neck was first spotted during the president’s visit to Corpus Christi, Texas, on Friday, while he stood onstage alongside actor Dennis Quaid.

US actor Dennis Quaid applauds President Donald Trump after he delivered remarks about energy at the Port of Corpus Christi in Texas, on February 27, 2026. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP via Getty Images)
The area below and behind Trump's right ear appeared red on Friday, hinting at the future rash to come. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

The president’s health has been a major concern throughout his second term, which the Daily Beast has covered extensively.

Aside from his bruised hands, his swollen cankles, public sleeping fits, and numerous mental slip-ups have left many Americans wondering whether the near-octagenarian is in an adequate state to perform his duties as commander-in-chief.

The White House did not immediately return a request for comment on the president’s bruised left hand.

