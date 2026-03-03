Trump’s Neck Rash Distracts From New Bruise on ‘Good’ Hand

While President Donald Trump’s new neck rash raised alarm on Monday, a new bruise on his “good” hand slipped through the cracks.

Trump, 79, was photographed from all angles during a Medal of Honor ceremony at the White House on Monday, and while many photos focused on the scabbed rash behind his right ear, some pictures captured a glimpse at the bruising on his left hand.

On Monday, Trump's left hand was prominently discolored. Anadolu/Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images

Trump's left hand looked particularly haggard on Monday. Anadolu/Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images

The blemishing was clear as day as Trump, the oldest person to assume the presidency, presented retired Army Command Sgt. Major Terry P. Richardson with the Medal of Honor.

Trump's hand looked discolored as he awarded the Medal of Honor. Andrew Harnik/Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

A dark spot is visible on Trump's left hand during the ceremony. SAUL LOEB/Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

The president’s right hand, which he usually tries to keep out of clear view, is often slathered in foundation to hide the bruising that the White House commonly attributes to “frequent handshaking.”

However, Trump’s left hand on Monday featured none of the beige sheen typically applied to distract from the odd discoloration.

Trump first showed severe bruising on his left hand—his “good hand”—during January’s World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. “I clipped them on a table,” he explained.

The bruises do not appear as frequently on Donald Trump's left hand as on his right. Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images

He has also defended his discolored hands by blaming them on his aspirin use. The president has said he takes a higher daily dose of the anti-inflammatory drug than what doctors recommend because he doesn’t want “thick blood” flowing through his heart.

Regarding the president’s new red neck rash, Trump’s physician, Dr. Sean Barbabella, earlier told the Daily Beast in a statement: “President Trump is using a very common cream on the right side of his neck, which is a preventative skin treatment, prescribed by the White House Doctor.”

“The President is using this treatment for one week, and the redness is expected to last for a few weeks,” Barbabella, who is the White House Doctor, added.

President Donald Trump debuted a nasty neck rash on Monday. Saul Loeb/Getty Images

Trump's neck rash was visible at a Medal of Honor Ceremony at the White House. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

It’s unclear what the “preventative skin treatment” is intended to prevent, and whether it’s effectively treating a condition that has yet to be disclosed to the American public. The administration has frequently touted itself as the “most transparent” in American history.

The redness on Trump’s neck was first spotted during the president’s visit to Corpus Christi, Texas, on Friday, while he stood onstage alongside actor Dennis Quaid.

The area below and behind Trump's right ear appeared red on Friday, hinting at the future rash to come. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

The president’s health has been a major concern throughout his second term, which the Daily Beast has covered extensively.

Aside from his bruised hands, his swollen cankles, public sleeping fits, and numerous mental slip-ups have left many Americans wondering whether the near-octagenarian is in an adequate state to perform his duties as commander-in-chief.