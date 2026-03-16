Trump, 79, Caught With Brown Bruise on ‘Good’ Hand

President Donald Trump’s “good” hand doesn’t look so good.

Trump, 79, showed off his non-dominant left hand during multiple public events at the White House on Monday, and it appeared a little worse for wear.

A brown bruise was visible just below the president’s index finger on his non-shaking hand, first spotted on Monday during a lunch with Kennedy Center board members in the White House’s East Room.

Trump's left hand featured a prominent brownish bruise on Monday. ANNABELLE GORDON/Annabelle Gordon/AFP via Getty Images

The bruising could be seen directly below his knuckles. ANNABELLE GORDON/Annabelle Gordon/AFP via Getty Images

The brown bruise was seen again later in the afternoon, when Trump signed an executive order in the Oval Office for Vice President JD Vance to lead an anti-fraud task force.

Trump displayed both of his hands on the Oval Office desk on Monday. Jonathan Ernst/Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

Trump’s hand on Monday lacked the typical sheen of foundation that is often applied to hide the discoloration from his bruising, like how his right hand was slathered in makeup during Thursday’s Women’s History Month event.

The White House often attributes the president’s bruised right hand to “frequent handshaking,” though the reason for bruising on Trump’s left hand is less certain.

A White House official told the Daily Beast that the president is susceptible to bruising due to his daily aspirin regimen. The president told the Wall Street Journal in January that he has been taking 325 milligrams of the anti-inflammatory per day for 25 years, about four times the recommended daily dosage for “cardiac prevention.”

“They say aspirin is good for thinning out the blood, and I don’t want thick blood pouring through my heart,” Trump told the outlet. “I want nice, thin blood pouring through my heart. Does that make sense?”

The blemish appeared just below the knuckle of his right index finger. Jonathan Ernst/Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

The bruise was in the same spot it was seen two weeks ago. Jonathan Ernst/Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

On March 2, the president’s left hand appeared darkened as he led a Medal of Honor ceremony in the White House. That same day, a scabbed, reddish rash had appeared on his neck, just behind and below his right ear.

The president's left hand was bruised as he presented military veterans with the Medal of Honor on March 2. Anadolu/Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images

The White House was unclear about what exactly caused the skin condition, but said in a statement attributed to Trump’s physician, Sean Barbabella, that the president was using a “common cream” on his neck as a “preventative skin treatment.”

“The President is using this treatment for one week, and the redness is expected to last for a few weeks,” Barbabella said.

Trump's rash poked out behind his collar on March 9. SAUL LOEB/Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

The rash appeared again last Monday, when Trump told reporters at his golf resort in Doral, Florida, that he believed Iran had gotten hold of American Tomahawk missiles. The rash appeared to be healing, as it had faded since its debut, but the rough redness remained.

The Daily Beast has extensively chronicled the president’s laundry list of ailments, from his swollen cankles and slurred speech to his public sleeping fits.