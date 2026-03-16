Trump, 79, Caught With Brown Bruise on ‘Good’ Hand

President Donald Trump’s “good” hand doesn’t look so good.
Trump, 79, showed off his non-dominant left hand during multiple public events at the White House on Monday, and it appeared a little worse for wear.
A brown bruise was visible just below the president’s index finger on his non-shaking hand, first spotted on Monday during a lunch with Kennedy Center board members in the White House’s East Room.
The brown bruise was seen again later in the afternoon, when Trump signed an executive order in the Oval Office for Vice President JD Vance to lead an anti-fraud task force.
Trump’s hand on Monday lacked the typical sheen of foundation that is often applied to hide the discoloration from his bruising, like how his right hand was slathered in makeup during Thursday’s Women’s History Month event.
The White House often attributes the president’s bruised right hand to “frequent handshaking,” though the reason for bruising on Trump’s left hand is less certain.
A White House official told the Daily Beast that the president is susceptible to bruising due to his daily aspirin regimen. The president told the Wall Street Journal in January that he has been taking 325 milligrams of the anti-inflammatory per day for 25 years, about four times the recommended daily dosage for “cardiac prevention.”
“They say aspirin is good for thinning out the blood, and I don’t want thick blood pouring through my heart,” Trump told the outlet. “I want nice, thin blood pouring through my heart. Does that make sense?”
On March 2, the president’s left hand appeared darkened as he led a Medal of Honor ceremony in the White House. That same day, a scabbed, reddish rash had appeared on his neck, just behind and below his right ear.
The White House was unclear about what exactly caused the skin condition, but said in a statement attributed to Trump’s physician, Sean Barbabella, that the president was using a “common cream” on his neck as a “preventative skin treatment.”
“The President is using this treatment for one week, and the redness is expected to last for a few weeks,” Barbabella said.
The rash appeared again last Monday, when Trump told reporters at his golf resort in Doral, Florida, that he believed Iran had gotten hold of American Tomahawk missiles. The rash appeared to be healing, as it had faded since its debut, but the rough redness remained.
The Daily Beast has extensively chronicled the president’s laundry list of ailments, from his swollen cankles and slurred speech to his public sleeping fits.