President Donald Trump emerged with an extra layer of bronzer as he stepped out for a Women’s History Month event at the White House.

The 79-year-old president appeared to dip into at least a second cosmetic product Thursday, coating his chronically bruised hand in makeup that clashed with his citrus-tinged face.

President Donald Trump dialed the bronzer up to 11 on Thursday. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

Between overseeing the war with Iran and attending policy briefings, Trump appears to have found time to pile on a generous layer of bronzer on his face, producing a hue that shifted from orange to red to brown, depending on the lighting and angle.

But the touch-up didn’t extend past his cheeks and chin, leaving his ears and neck oddly bare and his face looking mask-like.

Trump appears to have given up around his ears and neck. The mysterious neck rash that bloomed on his neck earlier this month appears to have mostly healed. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

During his speech in White House East Room, Trump grumbled that he wasn’t allowed to call women “beautiful.”

“They are so powerful and so important and so beautiful. I’m not allowed to use the word ‘beautiful,’ but I’m using it anyway,” he said. “Usually, it’s the end of your political career. If you say a woman’s a beautiful woman, they say that’s the termination of his career.”

In her remarks, Melania Trump—her makeup more subtle—called herself a “visionary.” Nathan Howard/REUTERS

“But somehow it hasn’t hurt too much. You’re incredible women, and you’re beautiful women.”

Later, he introduced six-time Olympic medallist Kaillie Humphries by describing her as a “beautiful woman with blonde hair.”

Olympic bobsledder Kaillie Humphries praised Trump's anti-trans agenda. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

The looks-obsessed president also used the Women’s History Month event to boast that his war with Iran is “doing very well,” and to go on a rant against mail-in voting and why people should call the SAVE Act the “SAVE America Act.”

Meanwhile, First Lady Melania Trump—her makeup more subtle—called herself a “visionary” and reflected on her leadership and solitude.

“As a visionary, I know success is not born overnight, but rather, takes shape after a long, and sometimes challenging process,” she said. “Often alone at the top, I follow my passion, listen to my instinct, and always maintain a laser focus. In solitude, my creative mind dances—filling my imagination with originality.”

The president’s unusually heavy makeup was even more noticeable because it didn’t extend to his hands. Instead, his right hand was coated in a paler, beige-toned cosmetic.

Trump has long nursed a large bruise on his hand, which only occasionally makes a makeup-free appearance. The bruises, coupled with his swollen ankles, mental flubs, and public displays of drowsiness, have generated persistent speculation about the state of his health as the oldest person to be inaugurated U.S. president.

The president coated his chronically bruised hand in makeup that clashed with his face. Nathan Howard/REUTERS