‘Breaking Bad’ Actor Died by Suicide: Medical Examiner

The cause of death for Breaking Bad actor Mike Batayeh was suicide, the medical examiner told the New York Post. His family originally reported that the 52-year-old had a heart attack while home in Michigan. Batayeh memorably played the manager of a laundromat that was a cover for Walter White’s meth lab in the AMC series, and he also had parts on CSI: Miami and Everybody Loves Raymond. His memorial service is scheduled for later this week.
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. You can also text or dial 988.