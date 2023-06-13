‘Breaking Bad’ Actor Died by Suicide: Medical Examiner

CHEAT SHEET
    The cause of death for Breaking Bad actor Mike Batayeh was suicide, the medical examiner told the New York Post. His family originally reported that the 52-year-old had a heart attack while home in Michigan. Batayeh memorably played the manager of a laundromat that was a cover for Walter White’s meth lab in the AMC series, and he also had parts on CSI: Miami and Everybody Loves Raymond. His memorial service is scheduled for later this week.

    If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. You can also text or dial 988.

