‘Breaking Bad’ Ending Not a Dream

Well now we’re even more confused. **Spoiler Alert** After Breaking Bad ended with Walter White going out as “the one who knocks” many people, such as New Yorker critic Emily Nussbaum and comedian Norm McDonald, theorized that the final episode was just a fantasy of Walter White. That meant the second-to-last episode where Walter White is alone, dying and broken is the real justice for the fugitive drug lord. Alas, the world is not so simple. Creator Vince Gilligan told The Hollywood Reporter that the theory was wrong.