‘Breaking Bad’ Wins Best Drama Emmy

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The Daily Beast
There were plenty of upsets at the 65th Primetime Emmy Awards, but when it came to naming the best comedy, Modern Family took the award once again. Breaking Bad won for best dramatic series while HBO's Behind The Candelabra won best movie or miniseries. The Colbert Report won for best variety series, unseating The Daily Show, which had a 10-year run taking home the award. In the comedy category Tony Hale won best supporting actor and Julia Louis-Dreyfus won best lead actress for their work on HBO's Veep. Other winners of the night included Laura Linney, who won best actress in a miniseries or movie for The Big C, and Jim Parsons, who won best actor in a comedy for the Big Bang Theory.