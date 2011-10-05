Breakthrough in Stem Cell Research

CHEAT SHEET
Scientists have successfully created colonies of embryonic stem cells from human embryos using cloning technology. The researchers fused an adult cell with an egg to make an embryo and create stem cells that match patients. The hope is that the process could cure diabetes and lead to “regenerative medicine.” Unfortunately, the cells created by the process contained DNA from the eggs, giving them an abnormal 69 chromosomes instead of the usual 46, and making them useless for therapy. The lead scientist on the study argued that they are an important first step toward further research.