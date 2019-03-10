Breastfeeding NYC Mom Sues Doula for Giving Baby Formula

CHEAT SHEET
A Manhattan mom who was breastfeeding her newborn is suing her doula for allegedly giving the baby girl formula. Lynn Wojton claims Marcia Chase-Marshall couldn’t be bothered to help her nurse little Wilder in the middle of the night so she just gave her the bottle three times. “I was very upset,” Wojton, 37, told the New York Post. “This is not what I wanted—this is not what I want—for my baby. I cried for an hour, honestly.” Chase-Marshall declined to comment on the lawsuit. Wojton is seeking $10,000 in damages. “I’m in a good place now, but I still get upset,” she said.