Breitbart News Publishes Serious Story About ‘#MovesLikeBloomberg’ Parody Dance
Breitbart News wrote a serious news story about a parody video of Michael Bloomberg supporters doing a “Moves Like Bloomberg” group dance. The article said the video was “instantly mocked on social media” and its hashtag, #MovesLikeBloomberg, didn't “immediately inspire others to share their own videos doing the dance.” Former deputy assistant to President Trump, Sebastian Gorka, also apparently didn't get the joke, as he tweeted that the video was “apparently NOT a parody.”
The video features a group of individuals badly dancing to a poorly edited version of “Moves by Jagger” by Maroon 5—with the song featuring a loud voice unenthusiastically yelling “Bloomberg” every time the song says “Jagger.” The video seems to be a light mockery of the Pete Buttigieg campaign's group dance set to “High Hopes” by Panic! at the Disco. According to BuzzFeed News, the Twitter user who posted the video—Nick Ciarelli—is a member of the comedy group Upright Citizens Brigade and the video was part of his monthly sketch comedy show.