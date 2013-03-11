Breitbart Posts Fake Krugman Article

CHEAT SHEET
It would be devilishly ironic: Paul Krugman—economist, New York Times columnist, and fervent advocate of big-government spending—goes bankrupt by practicing what he preaches, spending his way out of debt. Satire website The Daily Currant posted just that story, which was picked up as fact by a number of websites, including Breitbart News. Tipped off that it was duped by the fake news, the conservative site quickly took down its own reporting of Krugman’s not-real bankruptcy. Now the old link returns a “Page Not Found” message.