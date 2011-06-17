Breitbart Thanks CNN for Weinergate
Anthony Weiner might be out of office, but Andrew Breitbart wasn't about to miss another opportunity to talk about the scandal. On 'Piers Morgan Tonight,' the conservative commentator thanked CNN correspondents for taking the story seriously.
Anthony Weiner might be out of office, but Andrew Breitbart wasn't about to miss another opportunity to talk about the scandal. On 'Piers Morgan Tonight,' the conservative commentator thanked CNN correspondents for taking the story seriously.