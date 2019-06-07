Jilted Lover Sentenced to Life for Jealousy-Fueled Rubout of Dallas Dentist

A Texas woman accused of hiring a hitman to kill her ex-boyfriend’s new love interest was convicted Friday and sentenced to life in prison without parole. The jury deliberated just 20 minutes before finding Brenda Delgado guilty of murder in the 2015 shooting death of dentist Kendra Hatcher, according to the Dallas Morning News. Delgado could have faced the death penalty, but she fled to Mexico after the slaying and prosecutors agreed to take capital punishment off the table to have her extradited. The contract killer is on death row.