‘Hood Ornament’: Brendan Fraser Trashes Golden Globes

Brendan Fraser let loose about the Golden Globes on Tuesday, telling Howard Stern he didn’t care about winning a “hood ornament” and wonders if his nomination was a “cynical” move. The actor has accused the then-head of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which sponsors the awards, of groping him in 2003 and claims the incident led to him being blacklisted until his comeback in The Whale. He boycotted the ceremony and said if he had won “it would mean nothing to me. I don’t want it. I didn’t ask to be considered even, that was presumed.” Fraser did say Austin Butler’s win for Elvis was well-deserved.