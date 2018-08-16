Brennan: Trump’s Claim of No Russian Collusion Is ‘Hogwash’

CHEAT SHEET
Former CIA Director John Brennan hit back at President Trump on Thursday by describing his claims of innocence over Russian collusion as “hogwash.” In a New York Times Op-Ed, he argued that Trump’s decision to revoke his security clearance was “an attempt to scare into silence others who might dare to challenge him.” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the move was due to Brennan’s “erratic behavior.” By way of response, Brennan wrote that the president’s “claims of no collusion are, in a word, hogwash.” He continued, “While I had deep insight into Russian activities during the 2016 election, I now am aware—thanks to the reporting of an open and free press—of many more of the highly suspicious dalliances of some American citizens with people affiliated with the Russian intelligence services.”