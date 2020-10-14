Breonna Taylor’s Boyfriend: Cop Told Me It Was ‘Unfortunate’ I Wasn’t Shot
In an interview with CBS’ Gayle King, Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenny Walker, recounted the botched March police raid that killed his girlfriend in her Louisville apartment. He said he was “a million percent sure” that officers didn’t announce themselves before bashing in the door, prompting Walker to fire one shot in self-defense against what he assumed were burglars. As cops fired back 32 rounds, Walker tried to pull Taylor to the ground. “But, you know, she was scared so she just didn’t get down,” he said. After calling 911, he went outside to seek help but was met with officers with their guns drawn. One asked if Walker had been shot. When he said no, the officer replied, “That’s unfortunate,” Walker recalled. Body-cam footage showed a scared Walker telling the cops he didn’t know who was at the door.
Louisville police raided Taylor’s home as part of a narcotics investigation into her ex-boyfriend; the evidence linking her to the probe has since been called into question. An internal investigation found that officers made up evidence when they obtained the warrant.