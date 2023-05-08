Brett Favre Calls for Fox News Boycott Over Tucker Firing
‘I’M WITH TUCKER’
Brett Favre has joined the ranks of prominent conservatives calling for a boycott of Fox News after the right-wing cable giant’s sudden firing of Tucker Carlson. Sharing a clip of ex-Fox News star Megyn Kelly urging the network’s viewers to ditch Fox for “silencing” Carlson, the Hall of Fame quarterback doubled down on Kelly’s message. “I’m with Tucker,” Favre tweeted. “Time to boycott Fox until they come to their senses and let the man speak.” Favre, who has recently steered clear of the media spotlight amid allegations he was involved in a welfare fraud scheme, has decided to now speak out as Carlson prepares to go to war with Fox. Axios reported this weekend that Carlson is “preparing to unleash allies to attack Fox News” in an attempt to force the channel to let him work for another rival, or even start his own media empire. Fox News, on the other hand, apparently wants to sideline Carlson until his contract ends in early 2025 by paying him upwards of $20 million annually. Meanwhile, since Carlson’s termination, the conservative channel has seen its ratings plummet—but it has also seen a return of its primetime advertisers.