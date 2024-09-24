NFL Hall of Fame Quarterback Reveals Shock Diagnosis

NFL star Brett Favre announced he has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, a nervous system disorder.

The Super Bowl champion made the revelation during a congressional hearing Tuesday about welfare reform.

“Sadly, I also lost an investment in a company that I believed was developing a breakthrough concussion drug I thought would help others,” the Hall of Fame quarterback said. “And I’m sure you’ll understand why it’s too late for me, because I’ve recently been diagnosed with Parkinson’s. This is also a cause dear to my heart.”

The company that Favre is referring to is called Prevacus. Prevacus manufactures concussion medication, and Favre was an investor.

According to ESPN, the company’s founder, Jacob VanLandingham, was found guilty of wire fraud in July to the tune of $1.9 million after he got “government funds to ‘unlawfully enrich himself,’ according to the filings.”

Prior to VanLandingham’s conviction, Favre was named in a massive welfare lawsuit in Mississippi that alleged $77 million of Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) funds had been misused.

Back in 2018 the former Green Bay Packer told Megyn Kelly about his history with concussions. “When you have ringing of the ears, seeing stars, that’s a concussion. And if that is a concussion, I’ve had hundreds, maybe thousands, throughout my career, which is frightening,” Favre said.

Not only are concussions often linked to CTE, a neurodegenerative disease that has affected a number of NFL players, but they can also contribute to Parkinson’s.

A Family Medicine and Community Health study reports that just one concussion can increase the likelihood of someone developing Parkinson’s by 57 percent.