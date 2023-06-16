Brett Hadley, Star of ‘The Young and the Restless,’ Dies at 92
TRIBUTES FLOW
Brett Hadley, the actor who starred on the hit soap opera The Young and the Restless for more than a decade, has died at 92. A friend of Hadley’s confirmed the news on Wednesday without specifying the cause. Hadley, a titan in the world of soap operas, had a long string of guest roles on shows in the 1970s before finding steady gigs on Marcus Welby, M.D and later The Young and The Restless, where he last appeared in 1999. After his passing, former-co-stars took to social media to share their memories of him. “He was a delight to work with and was an upbeat and happy presence in the halls and on the set,” Hadley’s co-star Beth Maitland said. “His memory speaks to a happy time, when soaps were in their heyday and the actors were legendary and larger than life. Rest well, old friend. You will be missed.”