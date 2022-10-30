The Countertop Oven Will Make Your Regular Oven Obsolete

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Who doesn’t need more kitchen storage? Well, once you try the Breville Joule Oven Air Fryer Pro, trust me, you’ll just be using your regular oven to store pots and pans in (but please unplug it first, just to be on the safe side).

Countertop ovens are nothing new, but this one does a lot more than just toast bread. In fact, it actually has 13 preset functions: toast, air fry, broil, roast, pizza, cookies, slow cook, bagel, bake, proof, reheat, keep warm, and dehydrate. My fingers are tired from just typing all of those features!

The Breville countertop oven weighs 23 pounds, and its dimensions are 21.5” W x 17.3” D x 12.8” H, so it’s large enough to hold a 13” pizza, a 9” x 13” baking pan, or a 14-pound turkey. But it’s also compact enough that it doesn’t hog the countertop, and is relatively easy to move. I have the brushed stainless-steel model, but it also comes in black stainless steel.

The countertop oven has eight rack positions, which makes it easy to place food where it will receive just the right amount of heat. And when I insert the wire rack into position 3 or 4, it will automatically eject halfway out of the oven when the door is opened, which makes it easy to remove the rack, pan, or basket.

Breville Joule Oven Air Fryer Pro The oven comes with several accessories, including 2 wire racks, 9” x 13” broiling rack, 9” x 13” enamel roasting pan, an air fry/dehydrate basket, and a 13” non-stick pizza pan. Buy at Breville $ 500 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Since it’s a Wi-Fi-enabled oven, it can be paired with iPhone using the Joule Oven App. From the app, I can view guided recipes and cooking tips. However, I think it’s safer—and actually easier—to control the Joule using the onboard controls.

The LCD display and controls are on the right side of the oven. They’re really easy to use since I tend to just select a preset and it automatically provides a time and temperature. However, there’s also an option to adjust both of these settings at any time.

I’ve cooked a variety of items in the oven. I started by baking some Nestle Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookies. I put them on the pizza pan (because, why not?) and selected the cookies function, and pressed start. When they were done, the chocolate was gooey and warm, and the cookies were crunchy around the edges – which is my definition of a perfect cookie.

Next, I air-fried some frozen French Fries in the air fry basket. Again, it was a straightforward task. I selected the Air Fry function and didn’t change the time or temperature. The fries came out golden brown and crunchy.

With these chicken legs, I decided to try the roast function, and also selected the convection setting, so they would be crispy as well. Note: with the bake, roast, pizza, air fry, cookies, and slow cook settings, the oven needs to be preheated. So, after selecting one of these functions, and pressing start, the countertop oven will automatically start the preheat cycle (and the words preheat will blink on the LCD screen). An alert will sound when the preheat cycle is over. The chicken legs came out tender and juicy.

Next, I made some pizza, using the pizza setting and the pizza pan. I’m not that person who throws pizza dough up in the air, so I just popped open a can of refrigerated Pillsbury Pizza Dough and then added some tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese, pepperoni slices, and chopped yellow peppers. The pizza setting on countertop ovens is usually for frozen pizza, but I wanted to see how it would work with refrigerated ingredients. I stayed close by to be sure the pizza didn’t burn, and I took it out just in time. It may not be that pretty, but the pizza was delicious.

My final test with the Breville Joule was broiling a sirloin steak that was seasoned with a mixture of black pepper, mustard, and Worcestershire sauce. I used the broil setting and the steak came out perfectly. It was tender and juicy, in addition to being easy to cut. Also, notice in this photo that the oven lists the rack positions on the right side of the glass (the rack is currently in position six). The user manual contains a chart of recommended rack positions for each preset.

I haven’t even used the rest of the Breville Joule Oven Air Fryer Pro’s functions, but it’s already clear that this countertop oven is well on the way to making my regular oven obsolete.

