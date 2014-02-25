Brewer Plans to Veto Anti-Gay Bill

CHEAT SHEET
Three people close to Arizona's governor told NBC News on Tuesday that she plans to veto a bill that could allow private businesses to refuse to serve gays. One of them, political adviser Chuck Coughlin, went on the record Tuesday to say "this was clearly not part of her agenda." Later in the day, former presidential candidate Mitt Romney tweeted his part, writing, ".@GovBrewer: veto of #SB1062 is right." Brewer has until Saturday to sign or veto the bill, which was passed by her own party in the state legislature last week.