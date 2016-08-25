CHEAT SHEET
    Brexit Leader Farage Slams Clinton at Trump Rally

    Carlo Allegri/Reuters

    British nationalist Nigel Farage railed against Hillary Clinton on stage at a Mississippi rally with Donald Trump on Wednesday night. While Farage stopped short of endorsing Trump, he said, “I will say this: If I was an American citizen, I wouldn’t vote for Hillary Clinton if you paid me. I wouldn’t vote for Hillary Clinton if she paid me.” Farage, who fought for Britain to leave the European Union, seemed to give a boost to Trump’s promises to “re-declare American independence.” The Republican presidential nominee used Farage’s presence to drill home his campaign promises to “reclaim control” of the country from the establishment. “I was very supportive of their right to do it and to take control of their own future, like we’re going to be voting for on Nov. 8,” Trump said in reference to the Brexit campaign. “They voted to reclaim control over immigration, over their economy, over their government.” Farage urged supporters not to be discouraged by polling numbers, citing the unexpected Brexit decision as an example. “Remember, anything is possible if enough decent people are prepared to stand up against the establishment,” Farage told the crowd.

