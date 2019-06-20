Dallas Courthouse Shooter Spent Time in Mental Institution, Still Got a Rifle

The family of Brian Clyde—the man suspected of trying to shoot up a federal building in Dallas last Monday—have confirmed that the 22-year-old previously spent time at a mental institution, but was still able to get his hands on a rifle. Clyde was shot and killed in an exchange of gunfire with federal officers Monday—no one else was hurt. His mother, Nubia Brede Solis, confirmed to Dallas News that her son spent two weeks in a mental institution after he was discharged from the army in 2017. His father, Paul Clyde, who is in the Army Reserve, said they had discussed suicidal thoughts in the past. Both parents think Clyde attacked the armed building because he wanted to be shot and killed. “I ultimately think he didn't want to hurt anybody," said Paul Clyde, adding that he believes his son "went down there purely for suicide by cop.” The FBI continues to investigate Clyde's motive and how he obtained his AR15-style weapon.