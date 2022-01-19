Brian Cox on That Wild Kendall Roy Profile: ‘I’m Too Talented for Any of That Shit’
Brian Cox has weighed in on his Succession co-star Jeremy Strong’s choice to participate in that rather unflattering New Yorker article. “He should never had gone down that road because playing Kendall has put him in a very vulnerable position,” Cox told Deadline. The profile, which detailed Strong’s excruciating methods of acting and quoted his annoyed co-stars, provoked a strong reaction from several big-wigs. But Cox revealed that the “whole article” was Strong’s idea. “He does what he does and he does it brilliantly, but it’s ... exhausting for him [and] for the rest of us from time to time,” Cox said, adding, “I have such respect for Jeremy as an actor, and I just wish him well ... and with that New Yorker article, he placed himself in a very, very vulnerable position.” Asked by Deadline if he was putting himself in a similarly vulnerable position by recently releasing a memoir, Cox scoffed in true Logan Roy style. “Listen, I’m too old, too tired and too talented for any of that shit,” he said.