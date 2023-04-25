Brian Kilmeade Breezes Past Tucker Ouster While Taking Over His Show
WELL, BYE
Taking over for fired Fox News star Tucker Carlson on Monday night, Brian Kilmeade only spent ten seconds addressing the demise of the network’s top-rated host before quickly moving on. “As you probably have heard, Fox News and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways,” the longtime Fox & Friends host declared. “I wish Tucker the best. I’m great friends with Tucker and always will be.” And with that, he introduced viewers to Fox News Tonight, the name of the network’s temporary replacement for Carlson’s primetime show. Kilmeade will anchor the network’s 8 p.m. time slot for the rest of the week, followed by a rotating slate of guest hosts. Following Carlson’s shocking ouster on Monday morning, Fox News barely mentioned his departure on-air throughout the day. After Kilmeade announced on Twitter that he would be hosting in Carlson’s place, he was inundated with angry replies from disgruntled fans of the far-right nationalist host.