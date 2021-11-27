Laundrie Family, Cops Kept Missing Family Gun Under Wraps
SECRETIVE
As the public waited anxiously for updates on where Brian Laundrie was after the death of Gabby Petito, his family decided to publicly withhold the fact that a handgun was missing from their home. Laundrie family attorney Steven Bertolino admitted Friday the family and law enforcement collectively decided to not disclose any information about the missing gun—despite the gun being reported missing on Sept. 17, the same day the family turned over all of its weapons to law enforcement. When asked why, Bertolino’s answer was inexplicably vague. “Imagine, with the frenzied atmosphere at the time, if the public thought Brian had a gun,” Bertolino said. “I cannot speak to why [law enforcement] did not reveal the info but we spoke about it at the time and I believe they felt as I did.” Laundrie committed suicide by a gunshot wound to the head and his body was found in a thickly wooded park not far from his family’s North Port, Florida home.