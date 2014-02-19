Brian May Compares Royal Hunting To Slavery

That hunting story just won't go away for the British Royal family. The latest to enter the fray is rocker Brian May of the rock group Queen, who famously played 'Happy Birthday' from the roof of Buckingham Palace during the golden jubilee.

Speaking to The Sun, May said: ‘It made me feel sick. This is right at the heart of the problem we are looking at in this government.

"It’s the whole attitude of the privileged classes – you can rescue rhinos and elephants in Africa but kill at will anything you want if you’re rich. It’s not logical, justifiable or humane and is the same as people in the 19th century trying to justify slavery."