Brian Williams Set to Host Amazon’s Election Night Special

Brian Williams’ return to the broadcasting chair for live election coverage is “imminent,” a source told the Daily Beast. The NBC News and MSNBC veteran is reportedly finalizing a deal with Amazon Prime Video for an Election Night special.

“It’s a reimagining of a traditional election night,” the source said, adding that the program would not call the results of the 2024 presidential race, but would include “comprehensive coverage" and have access to the same information as traditional cable news networks.

The special, first reported by Variety, aims to “have a non-partisan discussion of that evening’s events.” Viewers will be able to live stream the program being filmed at Amazon MGM Studios in Los Angeles.

Booking guests and experts for the show, the source said, is underway, noting that due to networks cutting back on contributors there are many notable insiders available to participate.

“Election night coverage is something that he has specialized in and loved doing, and the opportunity to do it in a new environment, but with a an eye towards the tradition and the future at the same time, I think he finds appealing,” the source said.

The broadcast star, who spent more than two decades at NBC News, left the network in 2015 after it was discovered he falsely claimed that, while reporting on the the Iraq war, an Army aircraft he was riding in was shot by a rocket-propelled grenade.

Following the scandal, Williams spent five years rebuilding his reputation on MSNBC’s The 11th Hour. His coverage of the 2020 presidential election and the Capitol insurrection on the program earned him credit with viewers.

Amazon did not respond to a request by the Daily Beast for comment in time of publication.